Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

DeSantis to sign bill banning gender-affirming care to kids

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration...
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration leadership summit, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and BRENDAN FARRINGTON
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:32 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign a bill legislators sent him Thursday that would keep doctors from prescribing drugs and performing procedures on minors who are seeking gender-affirming care.

The bill, which passed in the House largely along political lines, would also ban the use of state money for gender-affirming care and place new restrictions on adults seeking treatment.

It’s the latest in anti-LGBTQ bills that the Florida Legislature has passed as the Republican DeSantis prepares to launch a presidential campaign. It was sent to the governor with just one day left in the annual legislative session.

Republican Rep. Ralph Massullo, who co-sponsored the bill, said that children “need to come to a point where they realize their gender and are able to accept themselves.” Bill co-sponsor Republican Rep. Randy Fine likened gender-affirming care to child abuse.

Many studies show that gender-affirming care like hormone therapy and puberty blockers can improve kids’ well-being, including reducing depression and suicidal behavior.

Democrats argued the bill wasn’t needed, and that medical care is a decision that parents should make with children’s doctors. They also said that treatment for children and adults is critical.

“For many who receive this care, it is essential to their health and well-being,” said Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani. “They just want to be their authentic selves and access the health care they need to do so.”

DeSantis, who has prominently taken on LBGTQ rights issues, supports the legislation. DeSantis has also pushed for restrictions on gender and sexuality lessons in schools, a ban on trans girls and women from school sports, and he has made it easier for parents to block school books with LGBTQ subjects.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the tracking site Flight Aware, the plane could be seen circling waters off Oahu...
Tail of United Airlines’ plane scrapes runway during takeoff from Honolulu airport
Saint Louis School
Former Hawaii high school football stars settle civil lawsuit over sex assault case
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
42-year-old Tiare Kuehnl was awaiting trial for three separate cases last year including...
Woman arrested for slew of thefts posted bail 3 times. Now she’s back in jail again
Mid-Air engine failure scare
‘I started praying:’ Mokulele plane lands safely on Oahu after losing one engine mid-air

Latest News

File photo of lava left by the 2018 eruption in Leilani Estates.
Recovery is slow, but progress is being made after 2018 Kilauea eruption
The Hawaii County Fire Department said the blaze has been burning since about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Brush fire chars roughly 150 acres on Hawaii Island; 70% contained
Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1 million challenge to help save an endangered species.
Zoo offers $1 million sponsorship of endangered species preservation plan
Schofield motorcycle accident
Motorcyclist, 23, dies from injuries following in single-vehicle crash in Schofield