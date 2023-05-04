Coast Guard rescues 3 fisherman stranded out at sea for over 80 hours in Kiribati

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Coast Guard Hawaii Pacific helped rescue three fisherman who were missing for over 80 hours in waters off Kiribati.

Officials said the men were found 63 nautical miles west of Abaiang Island on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard said they had left Nawerewere Village, Tarawa on a 17-foot wooden boat and were en route to west of the island to fish.

On Sunday afternoon, a rescue coordination cente in Fiji notified Honolulu watchstanders of the incident.

USCG said it deployed a helicopter from Air Station Barbers Point, which spotted the 17-foot wooden boat with the mariners on board. The chopper traveled over 2,500 nautical miles to the search area, which officials said was roughly the size of Connecticut.

The Coast Guard said they were able to locate the mariners within 40 minutes.

The Coast Guard was then able to direct the merchant vessel named Natinteraoi to safely recover the three men and their boat.

Officials said the mariners were then transported back to Betio, Tarawa.

“This is a compelling story of surviving at sea,” said Capt. Craig O’Brien, the chief of response for Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific.

“It is an honor for the United States Coast Guard, who has been executing search and rescue in this region for over fifty years, to help bring these men home to their families.”

