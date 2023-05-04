A closer look at fissure 8 from Kilauea’s 2018 eruption ... with the man who owns part of it

PUNA, HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - There were 24 fissures that opened in Lower Puna as part of the 2018 Kilauea eruption.

The most famous of them is Fissure 8, now known as Ahu’aila’au.

The fissure opened near the intersection of Luana Street and Leilani Avenue in the Leilani Estates Subdivision on May 5, the third day of the eruption.

At the peak of the eruption, Fissure 8 shot lava 200 feet into the air, with a lava river that flowed at 100 cubic yards per second. The flow eventually headed to the sea and covered much of Leilani Estates and Kapoho, adding 875 acres of new land to Hawaii Island.

Today, the lava has hardened and the cinder cone has cooled.

It’s not part of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Instead, the land belongs to several private property owners.

Longtime Leilani Estates resident Kris Burmeister owns 12 acres of it.

“You don’t lose your land. You gain elevation,” he said.

Part of that elevation includes Ahu’aila’au, with its cone rising more than 100 feet above the old neighborhood.

“This was a significant chapter in my life,” said Burmeister, who lost his home in the eruption. “I don’t know about everybody else, but it seemed like it was significant enough and important enough for me to buy it.”

Burmeister bought a neighbor’s home and property, which survived the eruption. He also began buying up or trading for some of the land from a few other property owners over the last four years or so.

Stakes in the lava field mark off the different parcels of land.

Burmeister and others have built a trail through the lava, with warning signs against trespassers to preserve the area.

It’s still a dangerous place. To try to ensure a safe experience, Burmeister has been offering guided tours by appointment only.

Vents are still steaming years later, and the lava is jagged and thin in some spots.

“We actually had some people trying to squat out here and move,” he said. “Not their property.”

The signs warn people that there is a surveillance camera at the top of Ahu’aila’au. The camera has captured video of a few stray dogs, but there also have been several people who’ve ignored the signs. One group included a small child.

The lava field and the cone itself are criss-crossed with tire tracks from trespassers on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles.

Burmeister is among Leilani Estates residents who’d like to see the county or even the federal government oversee this piece of natural history, but so far there’s been no action.

“If we don’t hurry up and figure this out, it’s going to be trashed. And I don’t want it to be trashed,” Burmeister said.

For now, Burmeister says he and the other property owners will try their best to preserve and protect was Madam Pele built.

