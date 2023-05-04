Autopsy reveals victim of gruesome Puna murder died of ‘multiple chop wounds’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the woman killed in a gruesome murder that happened last Friday in Puna.

Officials said the victim is Teri Apple. Police said she was murdered at a home on 38th Avenue in Orchidland Estates.

An autopsy revealed the 58-year-old died as a result of “multiple chop wounds” and sharp-forced injuries.

Meanwhile, the suspect in the case, Christopher Howlind, was arrested by police after they found him with a large, blood-covered sword next to him. Authorities said he also had visible injuries to his hands and was wearing bloody clothes.

He has not been charged yet.

This story will be updated.

