Burglary suspect caught on camera in Niu Valley was out on bail for a string of similar crimes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu woman awaiting trial for property crimes last year has been arrested and charged again with similar crimes.

42-year-old Tiare Kuehnl was awaiting trial for three separate cases last year, including identity theft, theft, and burglary.

Last week, she was arrested again.

Now, her alleged victims are questioning the justice system.

Last January, Kuehnl allegedly used stolen credit cards at some stores.

In June, she burglarized a Windward home.

“It’s frustrating, and it’s kind of a letdown of our system, whatever that system is that allows that to keep happening over and over again,” said one victim.

The victim’s Ring camera shows a masked man walking up to the porch camera and spraying it then a masked woman walks by and knocks on the door.

The victim says the woman walks out of the home six minutes later with a bag filled with $4,000 worth of jewelry, clothing, and rare coins.

“When they don’t care if there are cameras that prove beyond a reasonable doubt that it is them doing the crime, they should be placed in jail; they should not be let out to just keep repeating,” said the victim.

She said Kuehnl was arrested that same day.

But court records show Kuehnl facing another charge in September for burglarizing an Aina Haina Home.

She posted bail in all three cases ranging from $15,000 to $100,000.

The burglary spree doesn’t stop there.

Surveillance footage from a Niu Valley property shows Kuehnl making her way through the home.

The owner says she stole about $50,000 worth of valuables.

Kuehnl was arrested Thursday for burglary.

Her bail is set at $150,000.

Former judge and prosecutor, Randy Lee believes it should be higher.

“I’m rather surprised because if she has three other cases, and now she’s picked up another case, she poses more of a danger to the community, and therefore, the risk is higher,” said Lee. “I could see a bail at the amount of $500,000 because you have to ensure that the person is not going to get out again and commit more burglaries.”

Kuehnl is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

