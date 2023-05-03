Tributes
Want to be the next K-pop sensation? Creators behind Blackpink seek talent in Hawaii

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:46 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The South Korean entertainment company behind the global phenomenon Blackpink is seeking new talent in Hawaii.

YG Entertainment is holding auditions on June 4 at the Honolulu Dance Studio.

Those interested in applying must be born between 2004 and 2012.

Each participant can choose to audition in one of the following categories: vocal, rap, dance or appearance.

The company said the pre-application period for the audition will be from April 12 to May 21. A confirmation email will be sent on May 24 with an individual audition time.

“We are thrilled to bring the YG GLOBAL AUDITION to Hawaii and provide an opportunity for talented individuals to showcase their skills,” said a representative from YG Entertainment Casting Team.

For more information or to apply, click here.

