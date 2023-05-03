Tail of United Airlines’ plane scrapes runway during takeoff from Honolulu airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said the tail of a United Airlines’ plane scraped the runway during takeoff from Honolulu’s airport Wednesday morning.

The flight left Oahu around 7 a.m. and was bound for Albuquerque, New Mexico.

According to the tracking site Flight Aware, the plane could be seen circling waters off Oahu before returning to the airport.

Officials have not provided additional details on the incident.

This story may be updated.

