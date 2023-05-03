Tests reveal wetlands at Bellows littered with toxic waste, triggering environmental concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway at Bellows Air Force Base after tests revealed a wetlands area that was once a shooting range is now littered with lead and other contaminates.

The 7.4-acre parcel is located off Tinker Road just north of Waimanalo Stream.

At this point, state health officials say it doesn’t appear to be a human health hazard. But there is concern contaminates are poisoning plants and wildlife.

When HNN Investigates visited the site in late April, the land appeared untouched. But health officials worry toxic waste left behind by the military more than 60 years ago is poisoning this vital ecosystem that’s home to fish, native plants and birds.

“We call it TS002. It was a former skeet range,” said GSI Companies Senior Program Manager Lawrence deVries. “There’s two primary things we’re looking at: metal, which is from the lead shot from the shotgun shells. And then also polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.”

PAH is a contaminant known to cause cancer. deVries say it’s a byproduct of old clay shooting targets.

Now, the Air Force alongside state health officials are trying to figure out how to rid the wetlands of hazardous waste.

“Ultimately we’re looking at removing soil to remediate the site,” deVries said.

But an exact plan of action is still being developed.

Meanwhile, members of the community want to be assured future restoration work doesn’t inadvertently hurt the environment.

“Removing the pollutant and the contaminants are great. But they have to do it in a way that doesn’t further negatively affect anything else,” said Rick Barboza.

The co-owner of Hui Ku Maoli Ola says simply removing the toxic soil might do more harm than good.

“There was a past situation over at Barber’s Point out at Kalaeloa where they had to remove all the top soil from an area that was polluted with lead from a former skeet range,” Barboza said. “But in doing so, left zero moisture retention for endangered species that were found out there. And it severely impacted the population of endangered species, endangered plants.”

The wetland site at Bellows is one of four areas within the boundaries of the Air Force Station where the military is currently working to remove decades-old hazards.

