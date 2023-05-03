Rainbow Warriors men’s volleyball to meet Penn State in NCAA semifinals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team is in Fairfax, Virginia Wednesday for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The team is looking for a coveted third-consecutive National Championship and now they know who they’ll face.

UH got the second seed in this year’s tourney, an automatic trip to the semifinals, set to face off with Penn State.

The Nittany Lions downed Ohio State in the quarterfinals, three sets to one.

Hawaii fans are quite familiar with Penn State. The last time the two teams met was all the way back in the Outrigger Invitational.

The Nittany Lions handed UH their first loss of the season.

Since then both teams have been successful — Hawaii the two-time Big West Conference Champions and PSU the EIVA Conference Champions.

First serve is set for 1:30 p.m. HST (7:30 p.m. EST) on Thursday.

The match will be streamed online at NCAA.com.

Hawaii News Now will be doing live coverage of the event, tune in on air and on all our digital platforms.

