Kilauea Five Years Later: Thriving with a second chance in Leilani Estates

PUNA, HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Leilani Estates is one of the any private subdivisions in Puna, and was mostly known only to local residents of the Island of Hawaii. But five years ago, Madam Pele put it on the map.

It was May 3, 2018, when the first fissure opened in the subdivision. By the time the eruption was done, lava covered nearly 14 square miles of land and claimed more than 700 homes.

When the eruption began, several residents had to flee, including Liz Lovejoy Yundt and her husband Steve, who owned Pele’s Kitchen Restaurant in Pahoa.

We were there in 2018 when the county allowed them to return home just long enough to get their belongings.

“Maybe when I get off work we can go back for another load because whatever’s there -- it’s gonna be gone,” Steve told Liz as she hastily prepared to leave the restaurant.

The couple grabbed as much as they could.

“How much stuff can you put in a 2002 Sentra island car -- that got it’s engine light on?” Steve asked as he loaded up his car.

Five years later, we visited with the Yundts on their farm. They had taken a chance to return to their home a month before the eruption ended.

“You could see Fissure 8, going like, ‘whoosh’ 24 hours a day, and it was like right over there, and the air was still smelling like poisonous gas and was kind of white, and everything as gray because all of the leaves and the trees and the grass and everything -- it lost every little bit of greenness,” Steve remembered.

But all the greenery is back and thriving, much like Liz and Steve. And even though there was so much destroyed in their neighborhood, the eruption brough them a sweet shift in their lives.

“Uncle’s now making chocolates,” said Liz. “The coffee and the chocolates actually loved all the sulfur and whatnot and hellfire. They thrived, so we pivoted.”

Their son has taken over the restaurant while Steve has started a new business, making chocolate from the cacao trees around the farm.

They’re also better prepared for whatever Kilauea may bring.

“We do have, like, ‘go bags,’ an we’ve put all of our really important papers in areas where we can just grab and go. That was a lesson learned, right?,” Liz said.

“You need to be able to go with the flow,” Steve said. “Sometimes it’s over by Pahoa. Sometimes its way up in the volcano park. Sometimes it’s right in your own back yard or right down the street. You never know.”

Until then, they’re enjoying getting out of the chaos of five years ago, and back to the calm that they have, for now.

