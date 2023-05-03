Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Kevin Costner and wife of nearly 19 years begin divorce

Kevin Costner at the MLB Field of Dreams Game | Photo Date: Aug 12, 2021
Kevin Costner at the MLB Field of Dreams Game | Photo Date: Aug 12, 2021(Credit: FOX Sports / YouTube via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:40 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage,” Costner’s publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement.

Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 before getting married at his Colorado ranch in 2004.

They have two sons, ages 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old daughter together.

It was the second marriage for Costner, 68, the Oscar and Emmy winning star of TV’s “Yellowstone” and films including “Dances With Wolves,” “The Bodyguard” and “Bull Durham.”

Costner also has four adult children from previous relationships.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van and pick-up truck crash on H-1 Freeway
6 seriously injured after van plows into parked pick-up truck on H-1 Freeway
A pair of tourists had a terrifying experience on Saturday evening when their van mistakenly...
Tourists following GPS directions mistakenly drive van into Hawaii harbor
An officer is involved in a shooting on Molokai, police confirmed.
Maui police identify machete-wielding suspect fatally shot by officers on Molokai
Sushi restaurant owner ordered to pay nearly $102K in back wages after denying chefs overtime
Sushi restaurant owner ordered to pay nearly $102K in back wages after denying chefs overtime
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
DNA analyst: Hair found on tape wrapping body matched mom

Latest News

Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
This photo shows Casey Grayson.
Sheriff: Escaped Mississippi inmate found dead in New Orleans
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Reports: Texas man wanted in killings of 5 in custody after dayslong manhunt
A woman was charged for allegedly throwing a drink at Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Officials: Woman arrested for allegedly throwing drink at Matt Gaetz