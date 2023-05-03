HPD investigating attempted kidnapping near elementary school in Windward Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted kidnapping near a Windward Oahu elementary school on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. near Heeia Elementary School.

School officials sent a letter to parents, warning them of the “stranger danger” incident.

According to the letter, a student was walking to school along Alaloa Street toward Haiku Road, when a single male occupant in a vehicle attempted to lure the student into his car.

A parent happened to see what was going on and immediately intervened. The person in the vehicle then drove off.

The parent safely escorted the student to campus and reported the incident to school officials.

An investigation is underway.

