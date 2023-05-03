Tributes
Authorities charge man suspected in series of road rage incidents in West Oahu

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:52 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man suspected in a series of road rage incidents in West Oahu has been charged on Tuesday, according to Honolulu police.

Ronald Domingo, 52, was charged with terroristic threatening, promoting a dangerous drug and harassment.

Domingo’s bail was set at $16,000.

Hawaii News Now previously spoke with two victims who didn’t want to be identified because they fear retaliation.

They both allege the same suspected driver in the middle of Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach accosted them. They worry it will happen again to others.

One driver said on March 20, a man in a silver Mustang swerved in front of him near Queen’s Medical Center-West and then stopped traffic to confront him on Fort Weaver.

He said the man left a dent on his hood.

“He got out, and already he was yelling, and he slammed his hand on my hood,” the victim said.

The victim posted the incident on social media then others mentioned similar incidents involving what appears to be the same Mustang — and the same driver.

“A slender, darker skin, maybe in his 40s and 50s, I would say Asian,” the victim said.

Another woman dealt with an aggressive driver matching the description four days later on Fort Weaver Road.

“He thought we tried to cut him off, and he tried to race in front of us and then try to almost bang the backside of my car,” said the female victim.

“And then at the next light, the lights stopped, he got out of his car and then started banging his hands, trying to open our door and then bang the hands on the glass and telling us like, oh, F U.”

