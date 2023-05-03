Honolulu Zoo welcomes endangered baby rhino

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Zoo welcomed the birth of their first baby rhinoceros 13 days ago.

The male Eastern Black Rhino calf is the first for rhino couple Aria and Kendi who arrived from San Diego last fall.

The calf, who does not have a name yet, weighs 50 pounds, which is just 1/50th of his 2,600-pound mother, Aria.

The zoo reports that he was standing, walking and bonding with mom within an hour of birth.

The rhino mother and son pair will occupy half of the rhino exhibit while Kendi will occupy the other half until they can integrate safely.

The Eastern black rhino is critically endangered but can live up to 50 years in human care.

