Hollywood writers’ strike drawing concern for Hawaii productions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in 15 years, Hollywood screenwriters went on strike Tuesday for better pay after failing to reach an agreement with the studios.

And the entertainment industry is beginning to feel the impact. As the writer strike continues, concerns about Hawaii productions are on the rise.

The last writers strike 15 years ago ended up shutting down Hawaii-based shows like “Lost.”

Hollywood lost around $2 billion.

Now industry leaders here in Hawaii are closely watching for potential impacts on current and future productions, including the live-action remake of “Lilo & Stitch” and NCIS Hawaii.

“It’s unclear right now how any of these preproduction’s will be impacted by the writers strike. I think it’s a little bit too soon to say,” said Donne Dawson, State Film Commissioner.

The impact is immediate for late-night shows. They’ll be re-airing reruns this week. And “Saturday Night Live” has canceled this weekend’s new show.

