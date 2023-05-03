Tributes
Hollywood writers’ strike drawing concern for Hawaii productions

Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture...
Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) in Los Angeles in this 2007 file photo. Television and movie writers declared late Monday (May 1, 2023) that they will launch another industrywide strike over pay on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)(Reed Saxon | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:03 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in 15 years, Hollywood screenwriters went on strike Tuesday for better pay after failing to reach an agreement with the studios.

And the entertainment industry is beginning to feel the impact. As the writer strike continues, concerns about Hawaii productions are on the rise.

The last writers strike 15 years ago ended up shutting down Hawaii-based shows like “Lost.”

Hollywood lost around $2 billion.

Now industry leaders here in Hawaii are closely watching for potential impacts on current and future productions, including the live-action remake of “Lilo & Stitch” and NCIS Hawaii.

“It’s unclear right now how any of these preproduction’s will be impacted by the writers strike. I think it’s a little bit too soon to say,” said Donne Dawson, State Film Commissioner.

The impact is immediate for late-night shows. They’ll be re-airing reruns this week. And “Saturday Night Live” has canceled this weekend’s new show.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

