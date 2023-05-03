Hawaii Island police arrest man after 6-hour-long standoff at storage facility in Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested a 36-year-old man after he allegedly threatened officers and barricaded himself in a storage unit in Hilo on Tuesday night.

Authorities responded to the incident on Kalanikoa Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday after negotiations failed.

A Special Response Team entered the facility and Jason Leroy Kime was taken into custody around 11:30 p.m.

During the course of the incident, police said Kime managed to breach a drywall barrier of the unit, and enter into two additional bays of the facility.

Officers also arrested 30-year-old Luwika Hauanio, who police said is an acquittance of Kime.

Officials say she intentionally hit a subsidized vehicle at the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Police said Kime is from Oahu and is believed to have only been on Hawaii Island for a couple weeks.

Kime was wanted for a series of violent offenses, including a violent home invasion in Hilo on April 20 that left a 72-year-old woman injured. He is also accused of burglary and vehicle theft.

An investigation remains ongoing.

