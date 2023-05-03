Hawaii could become first state to offer debt repayment to all medical professionals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaii may be the first state in the country to offer to pay student debt for every eligible health professional in the state.

It’s a response to our critical shortage of doctors and nurses — and will cost taxpayers millions of dollars to pull it off.

Over the last 10 years, the Hawaii State Loan Repayment Program has helped about 90 people working in nonprofit, government and rural health care with their student loans.

Now that program is going on steroids with $30 million over the next two years and the potential to help thousands of health care professionals, according to program Director Dr. Kelley Withy at the University of Hawaii Medical School.

“We believe that we can fund probably 3 to 400 loan repayment contracts in year one, and then going up from there,” Withy said.

Eduardo Cua, now a Hawaii-based crisis worker for the federal Department of Homeland Security, graduated with a PhD in clinical psychology, has a growing family and $130,000 thousand in student debt. His first payment was about $600 per month.

“I remember making that payment, it was tough to write the check. You know, how little I was making starting off,” Cua said.

Cua got a job at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu, knowing it would qualify him for the state loan repayment program — which paid down his debt by $50,000 dollars a year.

“I hadn’t really been trained to work as a psychologist in a prison, that was a little bit of a stretch for me, but I thought it would be worth it,” Cua said.

Cua’s experience could be multiplied by the hundreds after the governor and legislature agreed to $10 million for the program this year, $20 million next year, and potentially more after that, Withy said.

“This is very exciting, because Hawaii will be the first state to offer loan repayment to all health care workers,” Withy said.

Withy said any licensed health professional with student debt would be eligible, including doctors, therapists, nurses and medical social workers. Repayment would be $25,000 per year in urban Oahu and $50,000 a year in rural areas or in high demand fields like primary or mental health care.

“It will be an extra incentive to allow people who’ve wanted to come home. And there are a lot; or one always wanting to live into home in Hawaii to come back,” she said.

Cua said from what he knows of other graduates in the medical field it could have long-term impact in Hawaii.

“Once you’re here and you’re working, you have a service obligation, you start to live your life and you start to raise a family,” he said. “Those are the things that keep you here.”

Withy said they want every eligible worker to apply for the program and if there are too many applicants each applicant will get a little less money, rather than restrict enrollment.

