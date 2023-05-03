Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii could become first state to offer debt repayment to all medical professionals

Hawaii may be the first state in the country to offer to pay student debt for every eligible health professional in the state.
By Daryl Huff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaii may be the first state in the country to offer to pay student debt for every eligible health professional in the state.

It’s a response to our critical shortage of doctors and nurses — and will cost taxpayers millions of dollars to pull it off.

Over the last 10 years, the Hawaii State Loan Repayment Program has helped about 90 people working in nonprofit, government and rural health care with their student loans.

Now that program is going on steroids with $30 million over the next two years and the potential to help thousands of health care professionals, according to program Director Dr. Kelley Withy at the University of Hawaii Medical School.

“We believe that we can fund probably 3 to 400 loan repayment contracts in year one, and then going up from there,” Withy said.

Eduardo Cua, now a Hawaii-based crisis worker for the federal Department of Homeland Security, graduated with a PhD in clinical psychology, has a growing family and $130,000 thousand in student debt. His first payment was about $600 per month.

“I remember making that payment, it was tough to write the check. You know, how little I was making starting off,” Cua said.

Cua got a job at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu, knowing it would qualify him for the state loan repayment program — which paid down his debt by $50,000 dollars a year.

“I hadn’t really been trained to work as a psychologist in a prison, that was a little bit of a stretch for me, but I thought it would be worth it,” Cua said.

Cua’s experience could be multiplied by the hundreds after the governor and legislature agreed to $10 million for the program this year, $20 million next year, and potentially more after that, Withy said.

“This is very exciting, because Hawaii will be the first state to offer loan repayment to all health care workers,” Withy said.

Withy said any licensed health professional with student debt would be eligible, including doctors, therapists, nurses and medical social workers. Repayment would be $25,000 per year in urban Oahu and $50,000 a year in rural areas or in high demand fields like primary or mental health care.

“It will be an extra incentive to allow people who’ve wanted to come home. And there are a lot; or one always wanting to live into home in Hawaii to come back,” she said.

Cua said from what he knows of other graduates in the medical field it could have long-term impact in Hawaii.

“Once you’re here and you’re working, you have a service obligation, you start to live your life and you start to raise a family,” he said. “Those are the things that keep you here.”

Withy said they want every eligible worker to apply for the program and if there are too many applicants each applicant will get a little less money, rather than restrict enrollment.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of tourists had a terrifying experience on Saturday evening when their van mistakenly...
Tourists following GPS directions mistakenly drive van into Hawaii harbor
Van and pick-up truck crash on H-1 Freeway
6 seriously injured after van plows into parked pick-up truck on H-1 Freeway
Sushi restaurant owner ordered to pay nearly $102K in back wages after denying chefs overtime
Sushi restaurant owner ordered to pay nearly $102K in back wages after denying chefs overtime
An officer is involved in a shooting on Molokai, police confirmed.
Maui police identify machete-wielding suspect fatally shot by officers on Molokai
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert: Periods of heavy rain for Kauai, Oahu and Molokai; then strengthening winds
Steve Yundt, owner of an eatery in Pahoa, lives in Leilani Estates -- and has pivoted to a new...
Kilauea Five Years Later: Thriving with a second chance in Leilani Estates
An investigation is underway at Bellows Air Force Base after tests revealed a wetlands area...
Tests reveal wetlands at Bellows littered with toxic waste, triggering environmental concerns
Hawaii may be the first state in the country to offer to pay student debt for every eligible...
Hawaii could become first state to offer debt repayment to all medical professionals