Grounded vessel salvage begins at culturally significant birthing stone on Maui

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:51 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Salvage work for a grounded vessel, Kuuipo, in Lahaina, began Tuesday, said the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Sandbags were placed strategically around the boat to protect the Hauola stone, a culturally significant birthing stone, less than eight feet away.

The boat was grounded on March 8, and 10 days later, the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) took control of the boat after informing its owner, Vernon Ray Lindsey, to stay away from the Hauola stone, said DLNR.

DOBOR later learned that a contractor hired by Lindsey had refloated the Kuuipo and moved it near the stone.

Cultural practitioner Ke’eaumoku Kapu and his wife Uilani were present as the sandbags were placed.

“To Hawaiians, Hauola stone carries the same kind of significance that Plymouth Rock had to America’s first settlers. A silver lining to this grounding is that it’s brought needed attention to Hauola and our desire to educate and inform people about its cultural significance,” said Kapu.

Kapu praised DOBOR’s approach to protecting the stone during the salvage operation.

“We’re just here to monitor and support the salvage plan,” Kapu said.

The salvage crew from D&D Towing successfully pulled the boat parallel to the sea wall today and plans to lift what remains of the vessel onto shore on Thursday.

Kapu hopes the grounding will raise awareness of the Lahaina historic district, including the cultural significance of the Hauola stone.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

