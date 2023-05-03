Tributes
Grand jury indicts Honolulu man in ‘sophiscated’ international scam scheme

The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, April 13, 2023.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:54 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal grand jury in Los Angeles has indicted Wednesday 14 defendants, including one Honolulu man, for their participation in a years-long transnational scheme to steal millions of dollars from the bank accounts of American consumers.

The Justice Department said 52-year-old John Beebe has been charged with racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud.

He faces up to 50 years in prison.

According to court documents, the following people were also indicted:

  • Edward Courdy, 73, of Hawaiian Gardens, California
  • Linden Fellerman, 67, of Las Vegas
  • Guy Benoit, 68, of Cyprus
  • Steven Kennedy, 54, of Canada
  • Sayyid Quadri, of Canada
  • Ahmad Shoaib, 63, of Canada
  • Michael Young, 41, of Hollywood, Florida
  • Lance Johnson, 52, of Laveen, Arizona
  • Jenny Sullivan, 46, of Denver
  • Veronica Crosswell, 35, of Long Beach, California
  • Eric Bauer, 65, of Huntington Beach, California
  • Randy Grabeel, 71, of Pittsburg, California
  • Debra Vogel, 68, of Las Vegas

Officials said the enterprise obtained personal information and created shell entities that claimed to offer products or services like cloud storage and executed unauthorized debits to bank accounts.

“This sophisticated scheme allegedly generated millions of dollars in revenue by stealing consumers’ personal information and then using that information to fraudulently reach straight into the bank accounts of thousands of Americans,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada for the Central District of California.

“The indictment alleges that an international network of fraudsters engaged in a wide-ranging ring which sought to victimize consumers while concealing their activities from banks and law enforcement authorities. Thanks to law enforcement, the defendants’ alleged efforts to continue this scheme have failed.”

The department is urging the public to be on the lookout for unauthorized debits to their bank accounts.

