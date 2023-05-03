Grand jury indicts Honolulu man in ‘sophiscated’ international scam scheme

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal grand jury in Los Angeles has indicted Wednesday 14 defendants, including one Honolulu man, for their participation in a years-long transnational scheme to steal millions of dollars from the bank accounts of American consumers.

The Justice Department said 52-year-old John Beebe has been charged with racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud.

He faces up to 50 years in prison.

According to court documents, the following people were also indicted:

Edward Courdy, 73, of Hawaiian Gardens, California

Linden Fellerman, 67, of Las Vegas

Guy Benoit, 68, of Cyprus

Steven Kennedy, 54, of Canada

Sayyid Quadri, of Canada

Ahmad Shoaib, 63, of Canada

Michael Young, 41, of Hollywood, Florida

Lance Johnson, 52, of Laveen, Arizona

Jenny Sullivan, 46, of Denver

Veronica Crosswell, 35, of Long Beach, California

Eric Bauer, 65, of Huntington Beach, California

Randy Grabeel, 71, of Pittsburg, California

Debra Vogel, 68, of Las Vegas

Officials said the enterprise obtained personal information and created shell entities that claimed to offer products or services like cloud storage and executed unauthorized debits to bank accounts.

“This sophisticated scheme allegedly generated millions of dollars in revenue by stealing consumers’ personal information and then using that information to fraudulently reach straight into the bank accounts of thousands of Americans,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada for the Central District of California.

“The indictment alleges that an international network of fraudsters engaged in a wide-ranging ring which sought to victimize consumers while concealing their activities from banks and law enforcement authorities. Thanks to law enforcement, the defendants’ alleged efforts to continue this scheme have failed.”

The department is urging the public to be on the lookout for unauthorized debits to their bank accounts.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.