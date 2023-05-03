First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms linger near the state, heavy rain still possible

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate winds from the east to southeast will continue across the Hawaiian Islands into Wednesday, as a disturbance lingers just west of the state. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible through Wednesday, mainly over the western half of the state through the morning hours and interior sections of the Big Island in the afternoon. Strengthening trade winds in the breezy to locally windy range return later today lasting into the weekend. Passing showers will trend back to the typical windward and mountain areas from Wednesday afternoon onward.

The current high surf advisory northwest swell will gradually decline through Thursday. Surf along south-facing shores will become more elevated the next day or so as two long period south southwest swells build into the region Wednesday and again this weekend.

