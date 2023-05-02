US military tracking mysterious balloon that flew over portions of Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. military is tracking a mysterious balloon that flew across portions of Hawaii, according to U.S. officials.

In a report from NBC News, three U.S. officials said the military has been tracking the object since late last week and determined it does not pose a threat to aerial traffic or national security and is not communicating signals.

Officials told NBC that the balloon did not go over any sensitive areas.

The report said the U.S. officials do not believe the balloon belongs to China but are still working to identify the owner.

The report added that the object does not appear to have maneuverability and is moving slowly toward Mexico.

This latest flying object comes after a Chinese spy balloon flew across parts of the mainland in early February, before being shot down off the Carolina coast.

There was even an incident off Kauai last year, where a large white orb spooked residents and prompted military aircraft to scramble to check out the device.

Military officials have declined to release details about previous balloons.

