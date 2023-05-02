Sushi restaurant owner ordered to pay nearly $102K in back wages after denying chefs overtime

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu restaurant must pay nearly $101,694 in back wages and liquidated damages to its employees after violating overtime rules.

The Department of Labor said the owners of Imanas Tei restaurant, Keiji Fukuda and Yuki Naka, denied 10 chefs overtime wages, despite many of whom worked as many as 20 hours of overtime each week.

Investigators found the employer characterized their primary work inaccurately as management rather than as meal preparers. By doing so, Fukuda and Naka failed to pay lawfully entitled overtime wages to the chefs for hours over 40 in a workweek.

In addition, the DOL learned Fukuda and Naka failed to keep records of all hours worked, including overtime hours, which led to federal record keeping violations.

“Overtime earned must be overtime paid,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Terrence Trotter in Honolulu. “Paying salaries to front line kitchen staff does not allow an employer like Imanas Tei to evade its obligation to pay workers all of their legally earned wages.”

In addition to recovering back wages and damages, the division assessed $4,488 in civil money penalties for the willful nature of the violations.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.