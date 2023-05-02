Tributes
Survey: Hawaii is probably the worst state to be a nurse

Nurses pay thousands in taxes
Nurses pay thousands in taxes
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:04 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nurses in Hawaii have it toughest when it comes to making ends meet.

That’s according to a new WalletHub survey, which ranked Hawaii overall as the worst U.S. state to be a nurse.

Hawaii was dead last in annual salary when adjusted for cost of living.

The state also ranked near the bottom in work environment and nursing job openings per capita.

Meanwhile, the top 3 states for nurses are Washington, Maine and New Mexico.

Here’s the full list from WalletHub:

Source: WalletHub

