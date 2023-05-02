Stolen bike database now online as thieves steal 25K from bike store

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD now has a new database of bicycles reported stolen.

It comes after thieves late Friday night stole $25,000 in merchandise from Boca Hawaii, a bike shop in Kakaako.

In 2021, thieves backed a truck into this store in Kakaako, hauling away four expensive bikes.

Last year, security cameras caught two men using saws to burglarize an E-Bike store in Kapolei, taking off with over $20,000 worth of wheels.

State Rep. Lisa Marten says even she had her bike stolen.

“My stolen bike, which was an old bike but a good bike, sold online, under my nose for 18 hundred bucks,” said Marten.

It inspired her to help pass Act 108 last year to create a bike database. HPD created a system for buyers to check if the bike they want is hot.

Marten is hoping the marketplace for stolen bikes will start to shrink.

“So if you go to buy a used bike, you can check that database and serial number and make sure you’re not a part of the problem,” said Marten.

“If you are selling a used bike and you are selling a bike that has a serial number listed on that website, it doesn’t matter if you stole it yourself or if someone gave it to you; if you sell it, you are responsible for selling a stolen bike.”

The items stolen from Boca Hawaii include:

Garmin fitness products

A black Cervelo Caledônia bike

A purple Scott foul road bike silver

Cervelo P 105 Tri Bike.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.