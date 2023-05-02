Tributes
State lawmakers pass anti-nepotism bill — but it doesn’t apply to them

Lawmakers also nix generous public funding of elections and move to override governor’s first veto.
By show of hands senators express reservations about Nepotism ban that would exempt legislators.
By Daryl Huff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:29 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As they wind up their 2023 session, Hawaii lawmakers continue to decide on new laws designed to improve ethics and transparency following the bribery scandal that put two of their colleagues in prison.

In one odd twist, both houses passed HB717, which bans nepotism, the hiring of relatives, by state employees.

It was inspired in part by former Rep. Ty Cullen, who was convicted of honest services fraud for taking bribes. He also employed several relatives in his legislative office, which was not an uncommon practice at the capitol, where trustworthy and loyal staff is highly valued.

But when the bill reached the Senate floor this morning, Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, speaking in support of the bill said, “Quick note, this is a Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct bill. I support the measure, except that I think exempting the legislature from this measure is the wrong move.”

That’s right. A bill inspired by nepotism in the legislature will not apply to the legislature.

After Keohokalole spoke all 24 other senators indicated that their “aye” votes on the measure was with reservations.

Senate President Ron Kouchi pointed out that the Senate Rules already ban nepotism, so a new law would not change their position.

The exemption for the legislature had been added to the bill by the House Judiciary Committee.

Chair David Tarnas said he didn’t feel the Executive Branch should be in position to enforce the anti-nepotism on lawmakers, who constitute an independent branch of government.

He also exempted the state Judiciary Branch from the rule. The House had changed its rules on nepotism after Cullen’s arrest.

The law would bar any state employee from making employment decisions about a family or household member or contracting decisions involving a company owned or controlled by family.

Another major reform that had been moving this year would have provided public funding in local elections enough for some candidates to run robust, competitive campaigns after collecting a number of small contributions to demonstrate support. That bill died when the money committees did not agree to appropriate funds for it — which could have cost $15-30 million per election.

And, a bill that would make it easier for condominium owners to sue developers over construction defects was revived by a senate override vote. The bill would remove a time limit on lawsuits over defective construction. It was opposed by the building industry and vetoed by the Governor. The senate voted unanimously to override the veto, which was Governor Josh Green’s first. The House could take a similar vote Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

