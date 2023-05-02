Tributes
Number of teen sextortion victims climbs despite push to educate

Experts warn kids are increasingly becoming victims of sextortion.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Experts are raising the alarm about a rise in sextortion cases after a number of teen victims reportedly ran away from home.

“This can start on a site, an app, a game, a messaging platform where people are meeting and communicating,” said Amanda Leonard, of the Missing Child Center Hawaii.

Sextortion is not new, but the ones behind it are getting better at targeting kids.

It can start in a variety of forms.

One of them is known as “catfishing.”

Law enforcement reports teen boys have fallen for this scheme in large numbers.

Sgt. Chris Kim, of Honolulu CrimeStoppers, cited a recent case involving a 16-year-old boy. 

Kim said the boy met who he thought was a teen girl on social media. 

Kim said the person used a fake profile and after messaging with the boy, “asked for explicit photos.”

Kim said the person then threatened to post those pictures if the boy didn’t send money.

In that case, the boy reported it to his parents and police.

Another popular scheme: The person poses as a modeling agency or someone who can help get the teen more social media popularity.

“We can make you Instagram famous, we can make you all this money, we can make you an influencer. Please send us these photos,” Kim explained.

Revenge porn is another way people are victimized.  This one has affected both teens and adults in large numbers and involves people who were in a relationship.

The person posts to prevent or as a result of a breakup.

Leonard said sextortion leaves the victim distraught and some have gone missing as a result.

“Kids might feel that it’s their fault and they may be too scared to face their parents and have a conversation that is embarrassing, and very uncomfortable,” Leonard said, adding that it is a crime and the child needs support.

Kim said parents need to notify police immediately if their child is victim.

There could be ways to track down the person and possibly get the images taken offline.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

