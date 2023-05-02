Tributes
MPD: 4-year-old visitor dies after drowning in resort pool

Maui police said a 4-year-old has died after drowning in a pool at a resort on Monday.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:21 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police said a 4-year-old has died after drowning in a pool at a resort on Monday.

Authorities said the incident happened around 12:40 p.m. at the the Westin Maui Resort and Spa in Kaanapali.

Upon arrival, first responders said a bystander was attempting life-saving measures until they took over.

However, despite their efforts, the child was unable to be revived and later died.

Officials identified the victim as Daelyn Ntwaagae of White Plains, New York.

MPD said preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play and an autopsy has been scheduled.

