Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Maryknoll School wins national LifeSmarts competition

Maryknoll School wins first national LifeSmarts competition
Maryknoll School wins first national LifeSmarts competition(Maryknoll School)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:08 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maryknoll School made history by winning the LifeSmarts National Championship, beating 42 other state teams at the national competition in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The team finished second in the preliminary rounds and advanced to the Sweet 16 and then to the semifinals, where they faced Rhode Island.

In the final round they beat the Pennsylvania team, and became the first school from Hawaii to win the LifeSmarts national championship.

“Outside of their remarkable performance, our students carried themselves with humbleness, selflessness, and sportsmanship, representing the school values that we teach here,” said Maryknoll president and head of school Shana Tong.

The competition tests students on personal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology, and consumer rights and responsibilities.

The Maryknoll team members are Chris Ho (team captain), Adam Nelson, Maddy Agustin, Benson Leung, and Kaitlyn Mcleod-Asahan, and the team is coached by Kit-U Wong.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
An officer is involved in a shooting on Molokai, police confirmed.
Maui police identify machete-wielding suspect fatally shot by officers on Molokai
Van and pick-up truck crash on H-1 Freeway
6 seriously injured after van plows into parked pick-up truck on H-1 Freeway
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Honolulu police said a motorcyclist has died following a crash in Kapolei early Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into vehicle in Kapolei

Latest News

Tourists’ mistakenly drive SUV into Hawaii Island Harbor
Tourists’ mistakenly drive SUV into Hawaii Island Harbor
The recent collapses of First Republic Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank has shaken...
Regulators say a bank failure in Hawaii is unlikely
When it comes to unique art, Oahu based sculptor and painter Ruben Aira Jr. is a cut above.
From discarded to stunning; How this artist turns old surfboards into high-end works of art
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert: Periods of windward and mauka showers; and trade winds strengthening this weekend