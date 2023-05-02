Maryknoll School wins national LifeSmarts competition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maryknoll School made history by winning the LifeSmarts National Championship, beating 42 other state teams at the national competition in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The team finished second in the preliminary rounds and advanced to the Sweet 16 and then to the semifinals, where they faced Rhode Island.

In the final round they beat the Pennsylvania team, and became the first school from Hawaii to win the LifeSmarts national championship.

“Outside of their remarkable performance, our students carried themselves with humbleness, selflessness, and sportsmanship, representing the school values that we teach here,” said Maryknoll president and head of school Shana Tong.

The competition tests students on personal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology, and consumer rights and responsibilities.

The Maryknoll team members are Chris Ho (team captain), Adam Nelson, Maddy Agustin, Benson Leung, and Kaitlyn Mcleod-Asahan, and the team is coached by Kit-U Wong.

