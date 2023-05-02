Tributes
Kauai Fire Department investigating after fire breaks out at former Otsuka’s building

Building fire
Building fire(County of Kauai)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:55 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in the former Otsuka’s building in Kapaa.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 1:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered smoke coming from the second floor of the vacant building. Firefighters said the flames appeared to have broke out in the attic and the fire was spreading quickly.

The blaze was eventually brought under control and then extinguished.

Police closed Kuhio Highway for approximately two hours during the fire response.

To ensure the fire did not reignite, KPD said firefighters periodically checked on the building throughout the night.

Inspectors say the damage is estimated to be roughly $60,000.

This story may be updated.

