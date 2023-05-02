Kauai Fire Department investigating after fire breaks out at former Otsuka’s building

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in the former Otsuka’s building in Kapaa.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 1:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered smoke coming from the second floor of the vacant building. Firefighters said the flames appeared to have broke out in the attic and the fire was spreading quickly.

The blaze was eventually brought under control and then extinguished.

Police closed Kuhio Highway for approximately two hours during the fire response.

To ensure the fire did not reignite, KPD said firefighters periodically checked on the building throughout the night.

Inspectors say the damage is estimated to be roughly $60,000.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.