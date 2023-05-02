Tributes
Hawaii’s Iam Tongi captivates crowd with soulful performances on ‘American Idol’

Iam Tongi, 18, makes it to the Top 8 on American Idol's Season 21.
Iam Tongi, 18, makes it to the Top 8 on American Idol's Season 21.(Iam Tongi, American Idol)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:49 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi delivered a soulful rendition of a R&B classic in his fight for Top 10 on ABC’s “American Idol.”

The Kahuku teen ditched his guitar and flawlessly sang “Bring it On Home To Me” by Sam Cooke.

That performance earned him a spot in the Top 10.

Monday night, the 18-year-old sang a classic tune — “What A Wonderful World” by late Hawaiian musician Israel Kamakawiwoʻole also known as “Bruddah Iz.”

With an ukulele in hand and a stage full of wonder, Tongi’s soothing voice left the audience awestruck, clinching him a spot in the Top 8.

We’ll find out on Sunday if Tongi makes it to the Top 5, but that all depends on your vote.

You can give him your support by voting at www.americanidol.com.

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday nights at 7 p.m. HST on ABC.

