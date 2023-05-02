Hawaii Island residents asked to weigh in on county’s climate action plan

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii county officials are seeking public input on a new plan to combat climate change.

The county’s Integrated Climate Action Plan seeks to serve as a framework to reduce greenhouse gases while building local resilience to the changing climate.

Officials said the comprehensive strategy presents steps in line with the county’s commitment to taking bold action.

Hawaii Island residents can review the plan and provide feedback now through June 1.

To view the plan, click here.

