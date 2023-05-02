Tributes
Hawaii Island residents asked to weigh in on county’s climate action plan

Integrated Climate Action Plan for the Island of Hawaii
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:38 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii county officials are seeking public input on a new plan to combat climate change.

The county’s Integrated Climate Action Plan seeks to serve as a framework to reduce greenhouse gases while building local resilience to the changing climate.

Officials said the comprehensive strategy presents steps in line with the county’s commitment to taking bold action.

Hawaii Island residents can review the plan and provide feedback now through June 1.

To view the plan, click here.

