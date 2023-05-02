Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii doctors who treat Medicaid patients to get significant pay raise

Many Hawaii doctors will be getting a pay raise thanks to the state Legislature.
Many Hawaii doctors will be getting a pay raise thanks to the state Legislature.(None)
By Daryl Huff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:47 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Many Hawaii doctors will be getting a pay raise thanks to the state Legislature.

Experts say new rates for treating Medicaid patients will keep some doctors from leaving the business of medicine.

Hawaii has about 450,000 people on Medicaid, medical coverage for low-income residents. That’s a third of the population, and starting soon, the doctors who treat them will be paid considerably more, according to Hilton Raethel, CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

“So, this will be a huge incentive for physicians to take Medicaid patients and will also make it more viable for their practices when and some of those many physicians are really struggling to practice,” Raethel said.

Doctors are paid less by Medicaid than any other insurance.

Legislation that will be approved this week would raise Medicaid rates to match Medicare reimbursements, which have been about 40% higher than Medicaid.

Dr. Scott Grosskreutz, a Hilo radiologist, has been calling for the state to improve the viability of medical practices, especially on the neighbor islands.

“So that’s wonderful news and mahalo to Governor Green and the Legislature for making this happen,” he said.

Grosskreutz said neighbor island doctors deal more with Medicaid patients, so higher reimbursements are crucial, but not the entire solution.

“You’re going from a case where you’re losing money to kind of breaking even,” Grosskreutz said.

For primary care doctors like Dr. Esther Smith of Kealakekua, the raise will be less dramatic because some Medicaid programs pay better than others. She said HMSA’s Medicaid plan now pays about $25 per patient per month while Medicare pays $32. Other health plans pay closer to the Medicare rate.

“I think it’s more likely that people who already take Medicaid will have a slightly less dire situation,” Smith said. “I think we’ll have some improvement. I don’t think it’ll be enough. That is really the short the short answer.”

Smith and Grosskreutz joined other doctors this year to ask lawmakers to exempt Medicaid, Medicare and federal Tri-Care from the Hawaii excise tax, which is collected on their entire income from government health care programs.

Smith said the excise tax, which she can’t collect from patients, adds up to $20,000 to $30,000 a year for her practice.

Lawmakers early in the session decided against any new excise tax exemptions.

Lawmakers set aside $30 million per year for the higher Medicaid reimbursements, which will be matched by $43 million in federal funds — for a total of $73 million a year going to local medical practices.

Raethel said lawmakers have also agreed to spend $10 million in 2024 and $20 million in 2025 to help medical professionals, including doctors, nurses and social workers to pay down educational loans.

“So, between the increased funding for Medicaid and the loan repayment, we’re in much better stead now than we have been in many years in terms of recruiting and retaining physicians, especially in our most underserved areas,” Raethel said.

The budget is scheduled for a final vote before the Legislature adjourns Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
An officer is involved in a shooting on Molokai, police confirmed.
Maui police identify machete-wielding suspect fatally shot by officers on Molokai
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Honolulu police said a motorcyclist has died following a crash in Kapolei early Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into vehicle in Kapolei
Following the crash, the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where...
70-year-old pedestrian killed in Kalihi after being struck by vehicle

Latest News

Hokulea crew members endure ice cold water training to prepare for voyage.
Hokulea crew members endure ‘shocking’ cold water training
Experts warn kids are increasingly becoming victims of sextortion.
Number of teen sextortion victims climbs despite push to educate
Maui police identify machete-wielding suspect fatally shot by officers on Molokai
Maui police identify machete-wielding suspect fatally shot by officers on Molokai
May Day is Lei Day in Hawaii!
‘Lei is aloha’: City’s 95th Lei Day celebration draws hundreds to Kapi'olani Park