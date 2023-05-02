Flood watch issued for Kauai County as storm system nears

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood watch is in effect for the islands of Kauai and Niihau until early Wednesday morning as an approaching system increases the threat for flooding from heavy downpours and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said slow-moving bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible into Wednesday morning due to unstable conditions from an upper-level low pressure system moving in from the northwest.

The system is forecast to bring more clouds and showers statewide, but the highest instability and chance for flooding rainfall will be for the western end of the island chain.

A flood watch means that conditions are present that could lead to flash flooding. Be prepared to take quick action if a flash flood warning is issued.

If heavy rain occurs, flood-prone roads, including Kuhio Highway at the Hanalei Bridge, and low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and high stream levels.

