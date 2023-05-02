First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms threaten to flood parts of the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible over the northwestern islands and the Big Island in a southeast wind pattern through Wednesday. The high pressure fan builds back in north of the region by Thursday with strengthening trade winds in the breezy to locally windy range lasting into the weekend. Passing showers will trend back to the typical windward and mountain areas from Thursday onward. The highest shower coverage will develop mainly from the overnight to early morning hours.

Surf on north and west shores will near High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels Tuesday before beginning its decline on Wednesday. Small surf along south-facing shores will slowly increase this week as two small, long period south southwest swells (180-200 degree) build, but are expected to be below advisory levels.

