From discarded to stunning; How this artist turns old surfboards into high-end works of art

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ruben Aira Jr. is a one-of-a-kind artist. Others may sketch, paint, or sculpt. But his transformation of a blank canvas — which in his case is an old surfboard — is on another level.

“I saw potential in something that was discarded,” he said. “I wanted to take something that was repurposed and try to see what can be done with it.”

The Oahu-based artist has turned hundreds of old boards into works of art that are displayed in galleries around the islands and sold to art collectors around the world.

Using tools, many of which he makes, he painstakingly brings his visions to life.

The finished products are stunning.

“I think that’s where I stand out is that I’ve been able to elevate the art form and create it into a way that hasn’t been done before,” he said.

Aira was born in Cuba. His family fled to the U.S. mainland. He worked in construction and on a fishing boat in Alaska, but he always did his artwork as a hobby.

When he moved to Hawaii, he was captivated by its beauty and surf culture. He decided to pursue his art full-time.

“So many artists, including myself, are inspired not only by the visuals but by the feeling that you have,” he said.

His art pieces can sell for thousands of dollars. Because he works mainly on surfboards, the World Surf League selected him to create trophies for some of its contests.

“The people that are in those contests come from all over the world. So when they take the trophy, my trophy goes with them,” he said.

Aira is never at a loss for material to work on. People who know what he does provide him with old or broken surfboards.

“I’ll come home, and there will be a bunch of boards sitting in my yard because they’ll just drop them off,” he said.

Aira made a video course that teaches his methods step-by-step. The master class is sold on his website, rubenairajr.com.

He hopes other budding artists come out of the woodwork.

“This is the newest Hawaiian art form that’s absolutely available for anybody to use. Take a board and just run with it,” said his partner, Sonya Serene.

“Anywhere there’s surfing, there are broken boards,” Aira said. “Anywhere there are broken boards, there’s the potential for art to be created.”

Aira believes he has only scratched the surface of surfboard art, and his best work is yet to come.

