Community leader who lost school, home in 2018 eruption looks to go from surviving to thriving

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Almost exactly five years ago, Susie Osborne rushed to evacuate her beloved charter school Kua O Ka La, which was eventually destroyed by lava after fissures opened in Leilani Estates on back on May 3rd 2018.

She also lost her home.

“I went home, I’m looking at all these cracks and I’m like, what the hell,” Susie said, as she recalled that fateful day. “I came out to talk to the guy and then all of a sudden we both looked and went and ‘boom’ that she exploded right there and the county workers said ‘get out, get out, get out’ and I just jammed in my truck with nothing, none of my animals, and that was it.”

Despite this longtime educator’s warm disposition, Susie’s story is a challenging one to recount. It’s a story she says she feels she has told all too much.

Hawaii News Now has followed Susie over the last five years. She says now her focus isn’t on the past but on the future of her school and her students — now divided between two campuses.

“We have 185 students right now we had to let go of our high school because we didn’t have the facilities. We continue to have our preschool out and Nanawale where it always was, because that wasn’t impacted. We relocated to the Nani Mau in Panaewa cusping Hilo and Puna,” said Osborne.

Kuo O Ka La’s Head of School has found strength and encouragement through community partners and dear friends like County Councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz who was elected to represent District 4 (Puna) shortly after the eruption.

“My son is a kindergartener here at Kua O Ka La,” Kierkiewicz said proudly as she slowly looked toward her friend Susie Osborne during a TV interview at the school’s new campus.

“She’s a rock star. I love her and I’m so appreciative of this, like unfortunate event. But the bright spot is the relationships that I’ve been able to develop with my community,” added Kierkiewicz.

“In all my years, 47 years here, I think she’s the most hardworking, committed, progressive, dynamic, collaborative, caring, (deeply caring) council person we’ve we’ve had,” Susie Osborne said.

Kierkiewicz coordinates Revitalize Puna and co-chairs the Economic Resilience Capacity Area with Susie.

Recently, their efforts — along with partnerships with other groups — won Puna a $225,000 grant from the USDA.

“What we’re doing with that is we are bringing county and community members in a very intentional and meaningful way to take action on the Kilauea Recovery and Resilience Plan that was developed after the eruption,” said Kierkiewicz.

The 2018 Kilauea eruption didn’t help the county’s homeless problem; in the last year, the county’s number of homeless increased by nearly 20% — something Kierkiewicz is working to address.

“Obviously, the incredibly high cost of living in the islands has contributed to that. The eruption did play a role because so many folks were displaced,” added Kierkiewicz.

“Who can afford to buy a home for $300,000 or $500,000, when your annual income is less than $50,000? That’s very difficult,” she said. “One of the things that I did last term was introduce a bill to create an affordable housing production fund and so every year $5 million in the county budget (that’s the baseline) needs to go to supporting that fund. Right now we’re up to $18 million.”

Together, these two Hawaii Island women are working to heal their community and in doing that, find their own healing as well.

“It has been a really long, slow recovery individually for my school and for the community at large,” said Osborne as she again looked at her friend and colleague.

“I think I’m finally starting to feel personal joy again and after five years and come back to like ‘Susie’s back’ and hopefully so is my ability to manifest great things in collaboration with our community. That’s what I want: to see us move from surviving to thriving with joy and aloha.”

For more information on Revitalize Puna and other resources available to Hawaii County residents who are still struggling after the pandemic, click here.

