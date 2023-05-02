Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘Caught literally red-handed’: Opening statements begin in brutal 2020 sex assault

Michael Hirokawa Hirokawa, who is under house arrest, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, sex assault, and kidnapping charges.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:56 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Opening statements began Tuesday morning in the trial of the man accused of violently attacking a woman in his Honolulu condo in 2020.

Michael Hirokawa, who is under house arrest, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, sex assault and kidnapping charges.

He’s accused of choking a woman, stomping on her head and punching her in the groin while the two were at his Capitol Place Condo in 2020.

Jury selection underway in violent 2020 Honolulu condo sex assault trial

The prosecution on Tuesday showed photos taken that night, including what appeared to be blood on Hirokawa’s hands.

“The defendant is caught literally red-handed, and he’s going to attempt to sway you with things that don’t matter in this case,” said Deputy Attorney General Michelle Puu. “This defendant is guilty of all charges.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Grand jury indicts man in ‘heinous’ attack at Honolulu apartment building
Man charged in brutal sex assault was trying to meet women on dating app
Suspect in sex assault that nearly left victim dead suggests he was drugged
Woman who nearly died in violent sex assault: ‘It could have happened to anyone’

Meanwhile, Hirokawa’s attorney argued that the woman drugged Hirokawa with LSD after insisting on coming with him to his apartment.

“He would never not be able to remember what happened in his apartment were it not for the drugs in his wine,” attorney Alen Kaneshiro said. “The evidence will show that Mike did not put the drugs in his own wine. The evidence will show that he was drugged.”

Court documents said a security guard found the victim naked and bleeding in the building’s elevator, with a trail of blood leading back to Hirokawa’s apartment.

Meanwhile, the victim has since undergone several surgeries and is living with lasting injuries since the attack.

If convicted, Hirokawa could face life in prison.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van and pick-up truck crash on H-1 Freeway
6 seriously injured after van plows into parked pick-up truck on H-1 Freeway
A pair of tourists had a terrifying experience on Saturday evening when their van mistakenly...
Tourists following GPS directions mistakenly drive van into Hawaii harbor
An officer is involved in a shooting on Molokai, police confirmed.
Maui police identify machete-wielding suspect fatally shot by officers on Molokai
Sushi restaurant owner ordered to pay nearly $102K in back wages after denying chefs overtime
Sushi restaurant owner ordered to pay nearly $102K in back wages after denying chefs overtime
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
DNA analyst: Hair found on tape wrapping body matched mom

Latest News

Almost exactly five years ago, Susie Osborne rushed to evacuate her beloved charter school Kua...
Community leader who lost school, home in 2018 eruption looks to go from surviving to thriving
Maui pool drowning
MPD: 4-year-old visitor dies after drowning in resort pool
MPD: 4-year-old visitor dies after drowning in resort pool
MPD: 4-year-old visitor dies after drowning in resort pool
Midday Newscast: Prosecution reveals photos taken from brutal 2020 sex assault
Midday Newscast: Prosecution reveals photos taken the night of brutal 2020 sex assault