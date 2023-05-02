‘Caught literally red-handed’: Opening statements begin in brutal 2020 sex assault

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Opening statements began Tuesday morning in the trial of the man accused of violently attacking a woman in his Honolulu condo in 2020.

Michael Hirokawa, who is under house arrest, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, sex assault and kidnapping charges.

He’s accused of choking a woman, stomping on her head and punching her in the groin while the two were at his Capitol Place Condo in 2020.

The prosecution on Tuesday showed photos taken that night, including what appeared to be blood on Hirokawa’s hands.

“The defendant is caught literally red-handed, and he’s going to attempt to sway you with things that don’t matter in this case,” said Deputy Attorney General Michelle Puu. “This defendant is guilty of all charges.”

Meanwhile, Hirokawa’s attorney argued that the woman drugged Hirokawa with LSD after insisting on coming with him to his apartment.

“He would never not be able to remember what happened in his apartment were it not for the drugs in his wine,” attorney Alen Kaneshiro said. “The evidence will show that Mike did not put the drugs in his own wine. The evidence will show that he was drugged.”

Court documents said a security guard found the victim naked and bleeding in the building’s elevator, with a trail of blood leading back to Hirokawa’s apartment.

Meanwhile, the victim has since undergone several surgeries and is living with lasting injuries since the attack.

If convicted, Hirokawa could face life in prison.

