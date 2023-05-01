Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Surfer in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Diamond Head

Lifeguards working around the clock as massive swell slams North Shore
Lifeguards working around the clock as massive swell slams North Shore
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:20 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surfer is being hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Diamond Head Monday morning, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

This comes as large swells are rolling in to north, west and south shores across the state.

At around 9 a.m., EMS said it responded to an unresponsive male surfer — in his 50s — in waters off Makalei Beach Park.

Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department also responded and performed CPR.

Paramedics performed life saving treatment and transported the surfer to the hospital in critical condition.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
An officer is involved in a shooting on Molokai, police confirmed.
MPD: Molokai police officer shoots suspect armed with machete
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Honolulu police said a motorcyclist has died following a crash in Kapolei early Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into vehicle in Kapolei
Following the crash, the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where...
70-year-old pedestrian killed in Kalihi after being struck by vehicle

Latest News

military tracking balloon
US military tracking mysterious balloon that flew over Hawaii
Midday Newscast: US military tracking mysterious balloon that flew over Hawaii
Midday Newscast: US military tracking mysterious balloon that flew over Hawaii
Applications open for Junior Lifeguard programs across the state. Here’s how teens can apply
Van and pick-up truck crash on H-1 Freeway
6 seriously injured after van plows into parked pick-up truck on H-1 Freeway