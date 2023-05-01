Surfer in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Diamond Head

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surfer is being hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Diamond Head Monday morning, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

This comes as large swells are rolling in to north, west and south shores across the state.

At around 9 a.m., EMS said it responded to an unresponsive male surfer — in his 50s — in waters off Makalei Beach Park.

Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department also responded and performed CPR.

Paramedics performed life saving treatment and transported the surfer to the hospital in critical condition.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.