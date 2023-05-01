Tributes
Rainbow Wahine water polo falls to UC Irvine in Big West Championship match

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:43 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii water polo team took on UC Irvine for the Big West Championship.

It was a close one over in Santa Barbara as the No. 2 seed ‘Bows took on top-seeded Anteaters.

Hawaii rallying after being down three goals to force overtime, but the ‘Eaters ‘zot zot zot’ to victory — final score 10-9.

UH’s Bia Mantellato Dias, Lot Stertefeld and Jordan Wedderburn each scored two goals while keeper Bridget Layburn notched 11 saves.

They now await their fate in the NCAA tournament. The selection show set for Monday.

