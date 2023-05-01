Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball gets at-large berth into NCAA Tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After the Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team fell to Long Beach and Cal Poly in the final day of the big west championship, the ‘Bows were anxiously waiting to see if their season would continue in the NCAA Tournament.

Luckily for UH, they’ve got more volleyball to play.

The BeahBows got an at-large bid into the big dance, they’re the No. 11 seed, set to face No. 6 seed Loyola marymount in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

This is a rematch of the Wahine’s opening match in last year’s ncaa tournament — They’re also set to make their sixth trip to gulf shores.

Game time set for Friday at 11:00 am Hawaii time.

