Motorcyclist killed in Ewa Beach crash becomes Oahu’s 24th traffic fatality this year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 26-year-old male motorcyclist killed in a crash in the Ewa Beach area has become Oahu’s 24th traffic fatality this year.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Kunia Road.

Honolulu police said the motorcyclist was speeding southbound on Kunia Road and took the Kunia off ramp that leads to Farrington Highway westbound when he lost control on the turn.

Authorities said he was ejected onto the roadway.

EMS transported the motorcyclist to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Officials said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were contributing factors at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This past weekend alone, HPD reported three traffic related deaths across the island, including another single motorcycle collision.

Around the same time last year, there were 18 traffic fatalities reported on Oahu.

This story may be updated.

