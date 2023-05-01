Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

May Day is Lei Day in Hawaii. Share your photos and videos with us!

May Day is Lei Day in Hawaii!
May Day is Lei Day in Hawaii!(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:59 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - May Day is Lei Day in Hawaii!

May Day happens every year on May 1, and the Lei Day tradition in Hawaii dates back to the 1920s.

Hawaii News Now wants to see your photos and videos. Whether it be attending events across the islands or making lei at home with family and friends, we want to see how you are celebrating this year!

Share photos and videos of your beautiful lei, fun family celebrations and performances below:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
An officer is involved in a shooting on Molokai, police confirmed.
Maui police identify machete-wielding suspect fatally shot by officers on Molokai
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Honolulu police said a motorcyclist has died following a crash in Kapolei early Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into vehicle in Kapolei
Following the crash, the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where...
70-year-old pedestrian killed in Kalihi after being struck by vehicle

Latest News

Kilauea eruption, 2018
Scientists tracked these warning signs ahead of Kilauea’s life-altering 2018 eruption
Hawaii Pacific Parks Association store at Jaggar Museum during summit earthquakes.
Five years after eruption, rebuilding takes hold for USGS, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
An officer is involved in a shooting on Molokai, police confirmed.
Maui police identify machete-wielding suspect fatally shot by officers on Molokai
Lifeguards working around the clock as massive swell slams North Shore
Surfer in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Diamond Head