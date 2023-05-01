May Day is Lei Day in Hawaii. Share your photos and videos with us!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - May Day is Lei Day in Hawaii!

May Day happens every year on May 1, and the Lei Day tradition in Hawaii dates back to the 1920s.

Hawaii News Now wants to see your photos and videos. Whether it be attending events across the islands or making lei at home with family and friends, we want to see how you are celebrating this year!

Share photos and videos of your beautiful lei, fun family celebrations and performances below:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.