Maui researchers creating “bioshield” to mitigate impact of future tsunamis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To mark Tsunami Awareness Month and Earth Month, Dr. Scott Fisher, Director of Aina Stewardship at the Hawaii Land Trust, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the Hawaii Land Trust’s efforts to fight erosion and prevent the devastating impacts of tsunamis.

Hawaii Land Trust received a two-year federal grant to support tsunami and climate change research at the Nu’u Refuge, a protected preserve spanning 82 acres on Maui. Nu’u is home to a pristine wetland environment that is also a bustling rest stop for native birds traveling between the islands. Two major tsunamis have hit Nu’u, and researchers are studying ecological and geographical features of the area, including boulders and soil.

Hawaii Land Trust is planting about 15 distinct species of indigenous, endemic and Polynesian introduced trees and shrubs as part of a forested bioshield aimed to make coastlines more resilient to future tsunami events. These arranged in a specific pattern based on the arboreal characteristics of the particular tree or shrub, and their ability to suspend sediment, and slow the velocity of a future tsunami wave.

Staff and community volunteers have planted hundreds of trees such as Hao, an important endemic tree, and are working to protect the area with measures such as ungulate fencing.

The nonprofit also has 7 community preserves and 50 conservation easements throughout the state and conducts research and restoration at the Waihe’e Coastal Dunes & Wetlands Refuge on Maui, which is 277 acres and has a mix of coastal wetlands and dunes, and is home to one of the most extensive reef systems on Maui. Active restoration enhance critical native wildlife habitat and preserves one of the most significant cultural sites in Hawaii, once populated with two thriving Hawaiian villages, Kapoho and Kapokea.

