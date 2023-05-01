Maple Spam, Spam corndog, and Spam, eggs & rice sherbet debut at Waikiki festival

Tributes
Hormel Foods introduced a new maple-flavored Spam at the Waikiki Spam Jam Festival.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:27 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crowds packed the streets of Waikiki for the annual Spam Jam festival, with dozens of eateries showcasing their creative Spam-inspired dishes.

Spam maker Hormel Foods debuted its new maple flavor, which tastes like the classic canned meat covered in maple syrup.

The Asato Family Shop, known for its innovative flavors of sorbets and sherbets, introduced a Spam, eggs and rice sherbet made of egg custard, furikake, crispy rice and chunks of Spam. Founder Neale Asato said they plan to offer the flavor at their shop for those who couldn’t make it to the festival.

Another crowd favorite was Stripsteak’s Spam corndog topped with a spicy aioli, Kabayaki sauce and finished with a little furikake. The eatery located in the International Market Place plans to offer it on its pau hana menu.

If you missed the event, participating restaurants will serve their unique dishes through May 14.

Proceeds from the festival benefit the Hawaii Food Bank, the Waikiki Community Center and the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii each year.

