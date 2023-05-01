Helping honey bees and the Earth at HI Honey Farm

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is one of the country’s leading producers of honey and queen bees, and local farmers rely on honeybees for pollination.

HI Honey Farm on Oahu’s North Shore is among the dozens of independent apiaries who care for the state’s honeybee population. HNN visited the farm to meet some of the hardest workers on the planet and see what all the buzz is about.

Stanislav Abdullin is not just a beekeeper – he’s a bee educator – changing fear into respect through apiary tours, tastings and school visits.

“We all need bees because we all depend on the food we eating. Because they’ll pollinate most of our crops. And it’s important to educate kids actually about the pollination as well the bees not actually can be not scary, and the friendly livestock, and this is why we’re bringing this. That’s why you have to take them to the schools, so it’s safe for them,” he said.

At Abdullin’s farm near the old Waialua Sugar Mill, you can learn about bees’ favorite food and put on a protective suit to get up close and personal with the busy residents. Abdullin points out the queen, her female workers and male drones and if you’re lucky, you can even witness a bee birth.

Threatened by climate change, pesticides, and pollution, Abdullin says education is helping save the world’s bee population. If they go extinct, humans would too -- within four years.

“Bee removals is very important part of operation and saving the bees in general and in the world. And why would do them bees struggling we already learned what happens to them. If they take somebody’s house, most likely to get exterminated, we need more bees. This is why we come we save them, we move them to the boxes when we move into the form we trade them we take care of them. And in about a year or two we harvest honey from them,” he said.

For Abdullin, the bee business is pretty sweet.

What started off as one swarm Abdullin removed from a hiking trail has grown to more than 100 colonies on Oahu and the Big Island -- and products ranging from honey infused with matcha, Hawaiian chili, cocoa and pineapple, to ointments made of bee propolis, wax, pollen and a special secretion for nursing bees — all believed to have healing properties.

There’s even a spa built on top of bee hives, where you can get bee sting therapy and vibration therapy.

