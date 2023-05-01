First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms with heavy rain heading for the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will ease Monday, allowing for land and sea breezes across the western islands through midweek, while moderate east-southeast winds remain over the eastern end of the state. A band of moisture drifting across the islands will maintain some showers through Monday. A disturbance could bring some unsettled weather with locally heavy rain and thunderstorms to portions of the state Tuesday and Wednesday. A flood watch may eventually be needed for portions of the state Tuesday through early Wednesday.

Breezy trade winds along with more typical windward and mauka showers will become reestablished over the state Thursday into next weekend.

A new long period south-southwest swell builds tonight, peaking Wednesday and Thursday near HSA levels. A moderate sized long period northwest (320 degree) swell will arrive Monday, approaching High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels as the swell energy peaks on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.