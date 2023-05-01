Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms with heavy rain heading for the state

First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and thunderstorms heading for the state
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and thunderstorms heading for the state(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:15 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will ease Monday, allowing for land and sea breezes across the western islands through midweek, while moderate east-southeast winds remain over the eastern end of the state. A band of moisture drifting across the islands will maintain some showers through Monday. A disturbance could bring some unsettled weather with locally heavy rain and thunderstorms to portions of the state Tuesday and Wednesday. A flood watch may eventually be needed for portions of the state Tuesday through early Wednesday.

Breezy trade winds along with more typical windward and mauka showers will become reestablished over the state Thursday into next weekend.

A new long period south-southwest swell builds tonight, peaking Wednesday and Thursday near HSA levels. A moderate sized long period northwest (320 degree) swell will arrive Monday, approaching High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels as the swell energy peaks on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
An officer is involved in a shooting on Molokai, police confirmed.
MPD: Molokai police officer shoots suspect armed with machete
'Curvy Surfer Girl' is making a splash with a new inclusive swimline
‘Curvy Surfer Girl’ is making a splash with a new inclusive swimline
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Following the crash, the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where...
70-year-old pedestrian killed in Kalihi after being struck by vehicle

Latest News

Monday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms with heavy rain heading for the state
Legendary meteorologist Dallas Raines visits Hawaii News Now and shows off his moves and...
Legendary weatherman and mentor visits Hawaii News Now team
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert: Periods of windward and mauka showers; and trade winds strengthening this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers persist today, stronger winds with fewer showers due...
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers persist today, stronger winds with fewer showers due over the weekend