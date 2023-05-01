Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Increasing showers, slight chance of t-storms on the horizon

Locally heavy rain may be possible Tuesday and Wednesday for parts of the state.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have a first alert for some wet and unsettled weather in the next few days as an upper level disturbance could bring locally heavy rain and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday, especially for Kauai and Oahu.

On Monday, winds will be light with a chance for afternoon sea breezes for Kauai and Oahu, while light to moderate east-southeast winds will blow over the eastern end of the island chain.

Monday night through Wednesday, the forecast models are calling for a kona low to form west of the state, where it will remain put through midweek. Depending on how close and how strong the low gets, it could result in local downpours and thunderstorms, but there’s still some uncertainty in the models. We’ll continue to track the forecast for you as it evolves.

As for the latter part of the week, the upper low should weaken and drift away from the state, with strong high pressure forming to the north. This will likely establish an extended period of breezy trade wind weather, with showers for windward and mauka areas during the overnight and morning hours.

In surf, a new moderate sized northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday and peak Tuesday, pushing surf on north shores to 7-10 late Monday and west shores to 5-7 feet. A new long-period south-southwest swell will start building Monday and could peak near high surf advisory levels Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf on east shores will build later in the week as the trade winds strengthen.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

