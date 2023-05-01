Tributes
Dean & DeLuca among businesses hoping to cash in on Japan’s Golden Week

We're visited by one local business that's excited about the return of the state's most valuable tourism market.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:23 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From April 29 to May 6, Japan celebrates four national holidays, making it the longest vacation of the year for many Japanese workers and historically, a lucrative week for Hawaii businesses.

HTA says Japanese tourists on average spend about $200 per day in Hawaii.

Dean & DeLuca Hawaii is one of several businesses that rely on Japanese tourism and saw a slowdown due to pandemic-related restrictions for Japanese travelers.

Marketing manager Yuko Baker and Chef Conrad Aquino joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about Golden Week and showcase unique dishes and products catering to both the local and Japanese markets, including Hawaii-themed bags and Yamamotoyama ariake nori and matcha from the Fukuoka Prefecture.

Baker says the brand is especially popular with Japanese consumers, who buy products for omiyage, or gifts for friends and family when they return from travel.

“Dean & DeLuca is already well known in Japan. So Japanese is basically always looking for the limited exclusive item that you can only purchase here in Hawaii,” she said.

Dean & DeLuca has locations at the Ritz-Carlton and Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki, and takes part in the Kakaako farmers market. It plans to open a third location in Kakaako by the end of the year.

