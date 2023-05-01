Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Daughter of Buccaneers LB Shaq Barrett drowns in family pool

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) before an NFL football game against the...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. The Ravens defeated the Buccaneers 27-22.(Source: AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:43 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s home on Sunday, police said.

Officers, responding to a call that a child had fallen into a pool, were sent to Barrett’s home in the Beach Park neighborhood in south Tampa shortly before 9:30 a.m. The football player’s youngest child, Arrayah, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the police report said. “It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident.”

Barrett, 30, and his wife, Jordanna, have three other children.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the Buccaneers said in a statement.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this,” the team added, “we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Barrett, who’s recovering from a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the second half of last season, is entering his fifth year with Tampa Bay after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos.

Barrett led the NFL with 19½ sacks in 2019. The following season he helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Large bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome Puna murder
Police: Large bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome Puna murder
Surveillance video from the kitchen of a Niu Valley shows a woman wearing mask making her way...
Video captures thief taking $50,000 in valuables amid string of burglaries in East Honolulu
Warwick Tollemache fell overboard while on a cruise from Australia to Hawaii.
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii remembered as ‘kind’ soul
'Curvy Surfer Girl' is making a splash with a new inclusive swimline
‘Curvy Surfer Girl’ is making a splash with a new inclusive swimline
Shark Sighted Sign / File Image
Shark encounter at Ala Moana surf spot just the latest in a string on Oahu’s south shore

Latest News

Drag story hour at park continues despite protestors
Drag story hour at park continues despite protesters
Authorities say the suspect, Francisco Oropeza, is considered armed and dangerous after fleeing...
Search ongoing for Texas man accused of fatally shooting 5 neighbors
Hormel Foods introduced a new maple-flavored Spam at the Waikiki Spam Jam Festival.
Maple Spam, Spam corndog, and Spam, eggs & rice sherbet debut at Waikiki festival
To wrap up Earth Month, we visit HI Honey Farm on Oahu's North Shore to meet some of the...
Hawaii is one of the country's biggest producers of honey and queen bees
Hawaii’s largest Filipino festival returns to the FilCom Center on May 6
Hawaii’s largest Filipino festival returns to the FilCom Center on May 6