6 seriously injured after van plows into parked pick-up truck on H-1 Freeway

Van and pick-up truck crash on H-1 Freeway
Van and pick-up truck crash on H-1 Freeway(Courtesy: Emergency Medical Services)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:19 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Six people were seriously injured after a van plowed into a pick-up truck on the H-1 Freeway Sunday night, Emergency Medical Services said.

It happened just before 8 p.m. near the Likelike off-ramp in the westbound direction.

Multiple units, including federal and private ambulances responded to the scene.

Officials said five people were in front of a truck, appearing to be doing some type of repair on the side of the road before a van slammed into the truck.

EMS officials transported three females —18, 20, and 21 — two 20-year-old males and a 54-year-old man to the hospital.

All were said to be in serious condition.

It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.

This story may be updated.

